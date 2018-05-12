Freitas will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The reserve backstop will give Mike Zunino a breather in the nightcap, as the latter will catch James Paxton in Sunday's start. Freitas has seen action in 14 games thus far in 2018, slashing .229/.325/.343 with four doubles, an RBI, five walks and five runs over 40 plate appearances.