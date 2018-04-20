Mariners' David Freitas: Timely two-bagger in loss
Freitas went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.
The reserve catcher finally broke the ice on the scoreboard for the Mariners with a double to left in the eighth that plated Guillermo Heredia, which served as his first RBI of the season. Freitas has outperformed fellow backstop Mike Marjama during Mike Zunino's absence with an oblique injury, hitting safely in five of his last six games while racking up a trio of two-baggers and also scoring three runs during that span. Although Zunino is expected back at some point during the upcoming weekend series versus the Rangers, Freitas may have earned himself the top backup catcher job with his efforts thus far.
