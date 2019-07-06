McKay was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

McKay has allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings for the Mariners this season. He has a 3.76 ERA and an excellent 36.4 percent strikeout rate in 38.1 innings of work for Tacoma, though he's also walked 16.2 percent of opposing batters.

More News
Our Latest Stories