The Mariners recalled McKay from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

McKay will assume the bullpen spot vacated by Mike Wright, whom the Mariners designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old right-hander racked up 34 strikeouts in 21.1 innings at Triple-A this season, but they came with a 5.91 ERA and 1.47 WHIP.

