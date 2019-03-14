Mariners' David McKay: Returns to minors
McKay was reassigned to Mariners' minor-league camp Wednesday.
McKay was in major-league camp as a non-roster invitee after posting a 2.49 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 71:21 K:BB over 50.2 innings at Double-A Arkansas last season. The 23-year-old tossed five scoreless innings at spring training and could start the season at Triple-A Tacoma, though a return to Arkansas remains a possibility.
