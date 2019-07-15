The Mariners optioned McKay to Triple-A Tacoma after Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The righty reliever appeared in the final two games of the weekend series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, giving up three runs on one hit and five walks over two frames. He'll likely need to refine his control in the minors before getting another look with the big club.

