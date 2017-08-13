Mariners' David Phelps: Already making progress
Phelps (elbow) has been playing catch the last two days and "feels good" as per manager Scott Servais, Josh Horton of MLB.com reports.
The hard-throwing reliever was placed on the 10-day DL last Tuesday but appears to already be trending in the right direction. Servais went on to remark that Phelps' throwing looked "free and easy", certainly a positive sign considering the elbow impingement he's suffering from. The recent acquisition had been impressive in his early appearances with the Mariners, generating scoreless efforts in six of his first seven outings.
