Phelps pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Sox, recording two strikeouts.

The hard-throwing veteran was locked in, throwing nine of 12 pitches for strikes while impressively disposing of Andrew Benintendi, Dustin Pedroia and Hanley Ramirez in brisk fashion. Phelps has quickly compiled 2.1 perfect frames across two appearances in a Seattle uniform and preliminary returns seem to indicate he'll be a frequently deployed right-handed option for manager Scott Servais. Phelps had compiled 18 holds, a solid 3.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 46.2 innings with the Marlins prior to the trade that brought him west, so he certainly remains a viable option in all fantasy formats, especially those that count holds.