Mariners' David Phelps: Avoids arbitration
Phelps (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $5.55 million deal with the Mariners on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.
Phelps received a $950,000 raise during his final year as an arbitration-eligible player. The 31-year-old was dealt to the Mariners via Miami in July, but suffered a right elbow injury weeks later that only allowed him to pitch in two more games before being shutdown in early September. Phelps underwent surgery on the elbow in mid-September, but began throwing last month, and should be good to go for the 2018 campaign barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Set to resume throwing•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Undergoes elbow surgery•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Shifts to 60-day DL, done for season•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Lands on 10-day DL•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Exits with elbow issue•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...