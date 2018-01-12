Phelps (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $5.55 million deal with the Mariners on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports.

Phelps received a $950,000 raise during his final year as an arbitration-eligible player. The 31-year-old was dealt to the Mariners via Miami in July, but suffered a right elbow injury weeks later that only allowed him to pitch in two more games before being shutdown in early September. Phelps underwent surgery on the elbow in mid-September, but began throwing last month, and should be good to go for the 2018 campaign barring any setbacks.