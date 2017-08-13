Mariners' David Phelps: Could be activated next weekend
Phelps (elbow) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list in time for the Mariners' series with the Rays that begins Friday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The 30-year-old was projected to miss 2-to-3 weeks after landing on the disabled list Aug. 8 with a right elbow impingement, but after playing catch for the third consecutive day Sunday, Phelps looks bound to meet the lower end of that timetable. He's expected to resume throwing off a mound in the next couple of days, and if all goes well, Phelps would progress to a simulated game later in the week and bypass a rehab assignment in the minors. Phelps should step back in as one of the top setup men to closer Edwin Diaz once he returns from the DL.
