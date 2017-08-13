Play

Phelps (elbow) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list in time for the Mariners' series with the Rays that begins Friday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 30-year-old was projected to miss 2-to-3 weeks after landing on the disabled list Aug. 8 with a right elbow impingement, but after playing catch for the third consecutive day Sunday, Phelps looks bound to meet the lower end of that timetable. He's expected to resume throwing off a mound in the next couple of days, and if all goes well, Phelps would progress to a simulated game later in the week and bypass a rehab assignment in the minors. Phelps should step back in as one of the top setup men to closer Edwin Diaz once he returns from the DL.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast