Phelps continues to progress from elbow surgery he underwent in September and should be fully healthy by the time spring training begins, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Phelps came to the Mariners just before the trade deadline, but only managed to appear in a few games before going down with an elbow injury. Although he was able to return to the mound after a couple weeks, the right-hander re-injured the elbow and eventually required a procedure to remove a bone spur in mid-September. Looking ahead, Phelps should be a full participant at spring training, which means that there should be little concern over his availability when Opening Day arrives.