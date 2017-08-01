Phelps (3-5) struck out every batter he faced through 1.2 scoreless innings during Monday's win over Texas.

This was easily Phelps best outing since joining the Mariners on July 20, and it highlighted exactly why Seattle added him. Phelps projects to continue seeing plenty of work in a setup role, and while his fantasy upside is capped, he could provide ratio help in deep settings. He sports a 3.18 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 104 K/9 for the campaign.