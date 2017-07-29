Mariners' David Phelps: Gives up go-ahead runs Friday
Phelps (0-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets. He also recorded a strikeout.
After starting out his Mariners stint with a trio of scoreless efforts, Phelps faltered Friday, failing to preserve the 5-5 tie he'd inherited upon entering in the eighth. The 30-year-old right-hander allowed a go-ahead RBI single to Neil Walker before yielding another hit to Curtis Granderson that plated an insurance run. Despite the stumble, Phelps' overpowering stuff should continue to afford him plenty of late-inning work as a bridge to closer Edwin Diaz.
