Phelps (2-1) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Braves, allowing one hit.

Reinstated earlier in the day from a DL stint brought about by an elbow injury, Phelps got two outs on a relatively efficient 12 pitches for his second win since joining the Mariners. The veteran right-hander extended his scoreless appearance streak to four in the process and boasts a solid 2.35 ERA in his 7.2 innings with Seattle.