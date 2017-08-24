Mariners' David Phelps: Grabs win in return
Phelps (2-1) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Braves, allowing one hit.
Reinstated earlier in the day from a DL stint brought about by an elbow injury, Phelps got two outs on a relatively efficient 12 pitches for his second win since joining the Mariners. The veteran right-hander extended his scoreless appearance streak to four in the process and boasts a solid 2.35 ERA in his 7.2 innings with Seattle.
More News
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Reinstated from disabled list Wednesday•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Passes final rehab test•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Scheduled to throw sim game•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Next rehab steps mapped out•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Will throw off mound in Tampa•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Could be activated next weekend•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...