Mariners' David Phelps: Lands on DL
Phelps was placed on the disabled list with an impingement in his right elbow and is expected to miss two-to-three weeks.
Phelps exited Sunday's game against the Royals with soreness in his throwing elbow, and further evaluations conducted Monday revealed the issue was serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. It's a tough break for Phelps and the Mariners, but the new bullpen arm should be back in action before September rolls around. Yonder Alonso was added to the roster in a corresponding move, while Tony Zych and Nick Vincent will serve as Seattle's main setup options for the time being.
