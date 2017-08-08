Phelps was placed on the disabled list with an impingement in his right elbow and is expected to miss two-to-three weeks.

Phelps exited Sunday's game against the Royals with soreness in his throwing elbow, and further evaluations conducted Monday revealed the issue was serious enough to warrant a trip to the disabled list. It's a tough break for Phelps and the Mariners, but the new bullpen arm should be back in action before September rolls around. Yonder Alonso was added to the roster in a corresponding move, while Tony Zych and Nick Vincent will serve as Seattle's main setup options for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast