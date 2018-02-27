Mariners' David Phelps: Nearing Cactus League debut
Phelps (elbow) threw a live bullpen session Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Phelps got through his live bullpen session with no issues, clearing the way for him to make his Cactus League debut later in the week. The Mariners are slow-playing the 31-year-old reliever early on in camp after he missed the final month of the 2017 season due to an elbow injury that eventually required surgery, but he's nearly back to full health and should be ready to go by Opening Day, barring any setbacks for the remainder of spring training.
