Mariners' David Phelps: Passes final rehab test
Phelps (elbow) said his simulated game went great and he is expected to be activated by the end of the week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
After clearing the final hurdle of his rehab assignment by throwing a successful simulated game, the Mariners can now expect one of their top relievers to return to the bullpen either Wednesday against Atlanta or Friday against the Yankees. Since being traded to the Mariners, Phelps has 11 strikeouts in 7.0 innings and will move back into his role as the top setup man in their relief corps.
