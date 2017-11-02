Mariners' David Phelps: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday
Phelps (elbow) was added to Seattle's 40-man roster after being removed from the 60-day DL on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Phelps underwent elbow surgery to remove a bone spur in mid-September, and should be nearing a full recovery within the next couple weeks. Over the course of the 2017 season split between the Mariners and Marlins, Phelps posted a 3.40 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 55.2 innings of relief work.
