Mariners' David Phelps: Reinstated from disabled list Wednesday
Phelps (elbow) was activated from the 10-day DL prior to Wednesday's game against the Braves, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Phelps has been on the disabled list since Aug. 8 while recovering from right elbow impingement. The 30-year-old was able to complete a simulated game Monday, and appears to be at full health upon his reinstatement. Phelps figures to slide right back into his role as the top setup man in the Seattle bullpen moving forward. In a corresponding move, the team designated Leonys Martin for assignment.
