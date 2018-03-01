Phelps (elbow) will make his Cactus League debut against the Angels on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Phelps said that his elbow is "feeling great" as he continues to work his way back from a procedure to remove a bone spur in his elbow in mid-September. He was able to toss a live bullpen session Tuesday without any issue and will likely be eased into game action throughout the spring.