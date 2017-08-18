Mariners' David Phelps: Scheduled to throw sim game
Phelps (elbow) will throw a simulated game in Atlanta on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It could be the last step in Phelps' rehab back to the bullpen, as a stint in the minors isn't expected to be necessary from the impingement that put him on the disabled list August 8. If all goes well in the simulated game, fantasy owners should expect to see Phelps activated sometime within the following couple days.
