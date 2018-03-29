Mariners' David Phelps: Sent to DL
Phelps (elbow) was placed on the disabled list Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Phelps is set to miss the entire 2018 season and potentially the start of the 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier in the week.
More News
-
Mariners' David Phelps: To undergo surgery Monday•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Suffers torn UCL, out for season•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Throws Saturday as planned•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Scheduled to appear Saturday•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Nearing Cactus League debut•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Expects to be ready for spring training•
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...