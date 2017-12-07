Mariners' David Phelps: Set to resume throwing
Phelps (elbow) is scheduled to begin his throwing program within the next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Phelps is apparently progressing well in his rehab after undergoing elbow surgery to remove a bone spur in mid-September. Barring any setbacks, the right-handed reliever should be good to go well before the start of spring training. After compiling a 3.40 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 55.2 innings between the Marlins and Mariners last season, a healthy Phelps is poised return to a high-leverage role in Seattle's bullpen next season.
