Phelps (elbow) threw one shutout inning and recorded one strikeout Saturday against the Angels.

As expected, Phelps made his Cactus League debut Saturday. He was efficient during his brief appearance, as he needed just five pitches to get through the inning. This marked the first live game for Phelps since having a bone spur removed from his elbow in September, so the Mariners will likely be cautious with how they increase his level of activity.