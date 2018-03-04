Phelps (elbow) threw one shutout inning and recorded one strikeout Saturday against the Angels.

As expected, Phelps made his Cactus League debut Saturday. He was efficient during his brief appearance, as he needed just five pitches to get through the inning. This marked the first live game for Phelps since having a bone spur removed from his elbow in September, so the Mariners will likely be cautious with how they increase his level of activity.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...