Mariners' David Phelps: To undergo surgery Monday
Phelps (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery. Phelps was diagnosed with a torn UCL on Wednesday, which will cause him to miss the next 12-to-18 months following Monday's procedure.
More News
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Suffers torn UCL, out for season•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Throws Saturday as planned•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Scheduled to appear Saturday•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Nearing Cactus League debut•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Expects to be ready for spring training•
-
Mariners' David Phelps: Avoids arbitration•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...