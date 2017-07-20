Mariners' David Phelps: Traded to Mariners
Phelps was traded to the Mariners on Thursday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Phelps has been one of the most consistent and durable relievers over the past couple years, posting a 2.28 ERA over 86.2 innings of work during the 2016 season. This year, Phelps settled down after a rough start to the season, and has accumulated an ERA of 2.45 with a 1.24 WHIP since the beginning of May, while pitching in the eighth-inning role. He should immediately slide in as one of the top arms coming out of Seattle's bullpen, and should see opportunities as a setup man in front of closer Edwin Diaz. In return, the Marlins received center fielder Brayan Hernandez, as well as pitching prospects Brandon Miller, Pablo Lopez and Lukas Schiraldi.
