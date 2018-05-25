Mariners' David Phelps: Transferred to 60-day DL
Phelps was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Phelps was moved after the Mariners needed room for both Denard Span and Alex Colome following a trade with the Rays. He's expected to be on the shelf for the rest of the 2018 season and possibly a part of the 2019 campaign following Tommy John surgery in mid-March.
