Phelps was shifted to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Phelps was moved after the Mariners needed room for both Denard Span and Alex Colome following a trade with the Rays. He's expected to be on the shelf for the rest of the 2018 season and possibly a part of the 2019 campaign following Tommy John surgery in mid-March.

