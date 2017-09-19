Phelps underwent elbow surgery Monday to remove a bone spur, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Phelps was placed on the disabled list Sept. 1 with right elbow posterior impingement and was shifted to the 60-day DL just days later, ending his injury-plagued 2017 season. The 30-year-old underwent surgery to clean up his injured elbow and will be on a 6-to-8 week recovery timeline moving forward. He'll then return to a normal offseason throwing program with his sights set on entering the 2018 campaign at full strength.