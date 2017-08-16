Mariners' David Phelps: Will throw off mound in Tampa
Phelps (elbow) will throw off a mound when the Mariners arrive in Tampa for this weekend's series, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports. "Probably when we get to Tampa (this weekend)," manager Scott Servais said, "he'll throw off the mound there. If that goes well, you'll see him activated pretty quickly."
Phelps has been on an accelerated recovery curve since coming down with elbow impingement on Aug. 6. The right-hander apparently doesn't have much more to prove before being deemed ready for a return, as it appears he might need just one satisfactory throwing session before being activated.
