Rollins signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Josh Kirshenbaum of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Rollins had a brief stint in the majors for the Mariners in 2016, allowing eight runs over 9.1 innings. The 28-year-old last played affiliated baseball with Triple-A Iowa for the Cubs in 2017, but was released last August after compiling a 5.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 32 appearances.

