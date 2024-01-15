Joseph signed a $3 million deal with the Mariners on Monday, MLB.com reports.

The Mariners have had a great deal of recent success in the international market, signing the likes of Julio Rodriguez, Lazaro Montes and Felnin Celesten in the past decade. Joseph is a very promising prospect in his own right, and he has been trending in the right direction over the past year. An athletic shortstop with plus speed and a projectable 6-foot-2 frame, Joseph has shown an impressive approach in games, so he could rocket up rankings if he performs well this year in rookie ball.