Gordon went 3-for-5 with an RBI infield single and two stolen bases in a 10-8 win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Gordon has opened his debut Mariners campaign with a 12-game hitting streak, with Saturday's effort qualifying as his fourth multi-hit effort. The 29-year-old speedster's ability to consistently set the table has been a boon for the RBI prospects of the likes of Jean Segura and Kyle Seager hitting behind him, as the two have now combined for 18 RBI.