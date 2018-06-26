Mariners' Dee Gordon: Another productive day in win
Gordon went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a stolen base in a win over the Orioles on Monday.
The productive leadoff man saw his 10-game hitting streak snapped on Sunday, but he was right back to filling out the box score Monday. Gordon has demonstrated a penchant for timely hitting recently as well, parlaying eight hits into seven RBI over his last six games.
