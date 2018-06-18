Mariners' Dee Gordon: Another three hits in loss
Gordon went 3-for-5 in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.
Gordon is in the midst of one of his better stretches at the plate this season, as he's hitting .423 during what is now a six-game hitting streak. The versatile speedster is serving as an excellent table-setter at the top of the order ahead of the likes of Jean Segura, Mitch Haniger and Nelson Cruz, and he's provided some decent pop himself with 14 extra-base hits (11 doubles, two triples and one home run) over his first 62 games.
