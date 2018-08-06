Mariners' Dee Gordon: Back in action Monday

Gordon (ankle) is starting at second base and leading off Monday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing a pair of games over the weekend due to an ankle injury. The speedster, who is hitting .302/.327/.340 with four stolen bases in 13 games since the All-Star Break, will face southpaw Martin Perez in his first game back.

