Gordon (foot) is back in the lineup after missing just one start, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon didn't start Sunday while nursing a sore foot, but he was able to make a pinch-hit appearance. The issue was clearly a minor one as he's already back in the starting lineup. Gordon is hitting .321 with a league-leading nine steals in his first 20 games for Seattle.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories