Mariners' Dee Gordon: Back in action Monday
Gordon (foot) is back in the lineup after missing just one start, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gordon didn't start Sunday while nursing a sore foot, but he was able to make a pinch-hit appearance. The issue was clearly a minor one as he's already back in the starting lineup. Gordon is hitting .321 with a league-leading nine steals in his first 20 games for Seattle.
More News
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Nursing sore foot•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Gets first day off of 2018•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Productive in loss•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Another multi-hit effort Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Wreaks havoc in Tuesday's win•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Smacks go-ahead homer Sunday•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...