Mariners' Dee Gordon: Back in lineup Tuesday
Gordon (shoulder) is starting at second base and hitting ninth Tuesday against the A's, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gordon, who was a late scratch from Monday's lineup, is slated to rejoin the starting nine after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury. The speedster is hitting .278/.300/.339 with 27 stolen bases through 107 games this season. He'll face veteran right-hander Mike Fiers in his return to the starting nine.
