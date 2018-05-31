Mariners' Dee Gordon: Batting leadoff in return from DL

Gordon (toe) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Rangers. He is starting at second base and hitting leadoff, according to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle.

As expected, Gordon is back in action after a minimum, stay on the disabled list with a toe fracture. He'll immediately reclaim his role as the team's everyday leadoff man and primary second baseman, with Gordon Beckham, who was filling in for Gordon at the keystone, heading to the minors in a corresponding roster move. The 30-year-old speedster, who was hitting an impressive .304/.330/.386 with 16 stolen bases across 45 games prior to landing on the shelf, will face lefty Mike Minor in his first game back.