Mariners' Dee Gordon: Batting leadoff in return from DL
Gordon (toe) was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Thursday's game against the Rangers. He is starting at second base and hitting leadoff, according to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle.
As expected, Gordon is back in action after a minimum, stay on the disabled list with a toe fracture. He'll immediately reclaim his role as the team's everyday leadoff man and primary second baseman, with Gordon Beckham, who was filling in for Gordon at the keystone, heading to the minors in a corresponding roster move. The 30-year-old speedster, who was hitting an impressive .304/.330/.386 with 16 stolen bases across 45 games prior to landing on the shelf, will face lefty Mike Minor in his first game back.
More News
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Eyeing Thursday return•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Does pregame infield work Friday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Doesn't expect to miss extended time•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Lands on DL with fractured toe•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Rips two-run double Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Position switch confirmed for Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...