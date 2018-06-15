Mariners' Dee Gordon: Continues hot hitting in loss

Gordon went 2-for-3 and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday. He's now 6-for-15 with two runs over his last three games overall.

The mini-surge has quickly boosted Gordon's average 11 points to .286 after a recent multi-game slump. It was recently revealed by general manager Jerry Dipoto that Gordon won't necessarily have to endure yet another position switch back to the outfield when Robinson Cano (hand, suspension) makes his expected mid-August return, although the need to still afford the latter -- who wouldn't be eligible for postseason play under the terms of his current suspension -- some playing time down the stretch might result in Gordon getting some occasional time off in anticipation of a playoff run.