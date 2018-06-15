Mariners' Dee Gordon: Continues hot hitting in loss
Gordon went 2-for-3 and was caught stealing on his only attempt in a loss to the Red Sox on Thursday. He's now 6-for-15 with two runs over his last three games overall.
The mini-surge has quickly boosted Gordon's average 11 points to .286 after a recent multi-game slump. It was recently revealed by general manager Jerry Dipoto that Gordon won't necessarily have to endure yet another position switch back to the outfield when Robinson Cano (hand, suspension) makes his expected mid-August return, although the need to still afford the latter -- who wouldn't be eligible for postseason play under the terms of his current suspension -- some playing time down the stretch might result in Gordon getting some occasional time off in anticipation of a playoff run.
More News
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Breaks out of slump Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Will still play second upon Cano's return•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Go-ahead hit in Sunday's win•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Swipes pair of bags Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Triples in DL return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...