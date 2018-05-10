Gordon is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays due to a bruised big toe, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Gordon suffered the injury after fouling a ball off his foot earlier in the week. His absence from the lineup seems to be precautionary, however, as the Mariners expect him to return to action for Friday's series opener against the Tigers. Guillermo Heredia is starting in center field Thursday.

