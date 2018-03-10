Mariners' Dee Gordon: Displays rare power Friday
Gordon blasted two home runs over three at-bats in Friday's 10-7 Cactus League loss to the Giants.
Gordon first home run went deep off starter Jeff Samardzija in the third and he followed it up with a solo shot off Sam Dyson in the fifth. The offseason acquisition is displaying unprecedented power this spring, considering he totaled just two round trippers over 653 at-bats last season in Miami. While it's unlikely the increased pop carries over into the regular season, Gordon's rapid acclimation to his new center field spot and his overall play (.391 average over nine games) offer plenty of reason for optimism.
