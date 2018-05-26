Mariners' Dee Gordon: Does pregame infield work Friday
Gordon (toe) fielded grounders and did pregame infield work prior to Friday's series opener against the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He's feeling a lot better," manager Scott Servais said. "He's going to swing the bat a little in the cage or maybe on the field, too. He wanted to take some ground balls right at him. He won't do any hard running or anything for a few days. But he's feeling better."
Gordon reportedly moved around well and remains on track to potentially come off the disabled list Thursday, the first day he's eligible to do so. The speedster has been wearing a walking boot over the last four days to keep pressure off his recovering right toe, and the strategy appears to have paid dividends judging by Gordon's activity level Friday.
More News
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Doesn't expect to miss extended time•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Lands on DL with fractured toe•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Rips two-run double Saturday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Position switch confirmed for Friday•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Positional transition set for weekend•
-
Mariners' Dee Gordon: Taking grounders at second•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.