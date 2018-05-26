Mariners' Dee Gordon: Does pregame infield work Friday

Gordon (toe) fielded grounders and did pregame infield work prior to Friday's series opener against the Twins, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "He's feeling a lot better," manager Scott Servais said. "He's going to swing the bat a little in the cage or maybe on the field, too. He wanted to take some ground balls right at him. He won't do any hard running or anything for a few days. But he's feeling better."

Gordon reportedly moved around well and remains on track to potentially come off the disabled list Thursday, the first day he's eligible to do so. The speedster has been wearing a walking boot over the last four days to keep pressure off his recovering right toe, and the strategy appears to have paid dividends judging by Gordon's activity level Friday.