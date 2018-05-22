Manager Scott Servais said he doesn't expect Gordon (toe) to miss much more than 10 days, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Servais added that the fracture in Gordon's toe is a minor one, which make sense given he was able to swipe a bag and score the winning run in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Tigers after suffering the injury. He'll get some time off to let the issue heal, but early indications are that the speedster won't require a lengthy stay on the shelf. Gordon was hitting a solid .304/.330/.386 with 16 stolen bases in 45 games prior to landing on the DL. Look for Gordon Beckham to fill in at second base until Gordon is healthy.