Mariners' Dee Gordon: Drives in two

Gordon went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBI and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

Gordon legged out an infield single to open up the game, then drove home a run on a single to right in the fourth. His 19 stolen bases lead the American League, and his batting average is starting to inch back up to .300 thanks in part to his current eight-game hitting streak in which he's hitting an even .400 (14-for-35).