Mariners' Dee Gordon: Exits after HBP

Gordon was struck by a pitch on the right wrist and had to leave Thursday's game against the Yankees, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Gordon appeared to be in a lot of pain after getting drilled, and he's likely headed for X-rays. The second baseman will be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury is revealed. Gordon was replaced at the keystone by Dylan Moore.

