Mariners' Dee Gordon: Exits with ankle injury
Gordon left Thursday's loss to Toronto in the ninth inning after twisting his right ankle, MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored and stolen base before departing.
Gordon had to be helped off the field, so it looks like he could miss some time. Gordon reached base to lead off the bottom of the first inning and wasted no time stealing second base. After failing to swipe a base for 15 consecutive games in July, Gordon now has four steals in his last eight games and leads the American League with 26 on the season.
