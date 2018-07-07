Mariners' Dee Gordon: Exits with injury

Gordon left Friday's game against the Rockies with an apparent back injury, David Gottlieb of MLB.com reports.

Gordon was removed from the tilt after getting gunned down on a play at the plate. He was spotted grabbing his back on his way off the field, per Gottlieb. If Gordon is unable to go Saturday, Andrew Romine figures to man second base.

