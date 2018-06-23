Mariners' Dee Gordon: Extends hitting streak in defeat
Gordon went 2-for-4 with two runs and a walk in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.
Gordon has now hit safely in 10 straight games, a stretch that's boosted his average 19 points to .294. The veteran has five multi-hit efforts over that span, although he's logged just one extra-base hit, a double on June 19. Nevertheless, Gordon is serving as the disruptive presence at the top of the order the Mariners hoped for when they acquired him, and he's essentially made a seamless transition back to his old second-base role in the wake of Robinson Cano's hand injury and 80-game suspension.
