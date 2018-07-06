Mariners' Dee Gordon: Extends hot start to July

Gordon went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a triple and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Gordon hit safely for the fourth consecutive game while lacing his third three-bagger of the season in the process. The speedy infielder hit a mediocre .248 in June, but factoring in Thursday's production, he's cobbled together a .313 average over the first four games of July.

