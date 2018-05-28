Mariners' Dee Gordon: Eyeing Thursday return

Gordon (toe) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gordon landed on the disabled list last week with a minor fracture in his right big toe, but he's feeling much better and it sounds like his stay on the shelf will be limited to the 10-day minimum. Divish noted that Gordon could face Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) in a live batting practice session Tuesday, but the Mariners may not want to risk the speedster fouling another ball off his toe. Once active, Gordon should immediately slot back in as the team's everyday leadoff man and primary second baseman.